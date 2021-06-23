Federal Deputy Carla Zambelli (PSL-SP) said this Wednesday (June 23, 2021) that indigenous people tried “kill” and “murder” military police and legislative security. The statement was posted on her Twitter account via a video.

“Now India is there, wanting to offer the police a rose. Does this rose have poison? If they get there to get it, will they try to shoot the cop again? Because that’s what they tried to do yesterday,” said in the video.

See the publication:

The deputy mentioned the conflict on Tuesday (June 22, 2021) between indigenous people and police officers, on the Esplanada dos Ministérios. According to her, “It was only no longer lethal because the police use protection”. At the time, 2 indigenous people were seriously injured and are under observation at the Base Hospital, in Brasília.

A legislative officer was hit in the leg by an arrow and 1 employee of the administrative area of ​​the Legislative Police was injured in the chest. The PMDF reported that 1 military policeman was shot in the foot by an arrow.

Carla Zambelli uttered curses and stated that the press was silent about what happened. Said that “if anything had happened to the Indians, it was in the international press, Macron was speaking, the president of the whole of Europe was speaking, the Court of The Hague was speaking. President should have fallen, but when it comes to the lives of police officers it doesn’t matter.”

Finally, she said that “Indians who are murderers” should be arrested and asked for justice.

