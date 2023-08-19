the deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) should be discharged this Saturday (19.Aug.2023). She is admitted to the DF Star hospital in Brasilia. She was hospitalized on Tuesday (15.Aug) after being diagnosed with acute diverticulitis –inflammation in one or more pouches of the digestive tract. According to the congresswoman’s advisory, she is “improving”. The deputy is at the center of the latest developments by the CPMI (Mixed Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) on the 8th of January, after the testimony of the hacker Walter Delgatti Neto on Thursday (17.Aug). Zambelli’s name was one of the most cited by the deponent. He stated that the invasion of the CNJ (National Council of Justice) would have been carried out at the request of the deputy. According to him, Zambelli would have said that the order came from the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). On the same day, congresswoman stated on your Twitter profile that your innocence “will be proved” and who believes “in the righteousness of God”.