the federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PSL-SP) said this Friday (June 25, 2021), in a video published in his profile from Twitter, to the president of the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of Covid in the Senate, Omar Aziz (PSD-AM) “catch your fat ass” and “doing something worthwhile for the country”, besides calling him “useless” and “imbecile”.

“My husband’s little finger is worth more than you. So take your fat ass sitting at the CPI and see if you can do something useful, that is useful for this country, instead of talking m… about people. Fine? You useless and imbecile”, said the deputy.

The speech was in response to the comment made by Aziz during this Friday’s session at the CPI. Without mentioning the name of the deputy, Aziz stated that “there is a woman, who is beside him, who, in solidarity with him, when he takes off her mask, she also takes off her mask just to flatter. He flatters because he has a job as a relative, a job as a husband. They have the same old practice of finding a little job, a little job, and then they flatter the boss of power”.

Zambelli’s husband is the head of the National Force and colonel of the Military Police, Antônio Aginaldo de Oliveira. Bruno Zambelli Salgado, the deputy’s brother, is chief of staff at the Ministry of Agriculture’s Special Secretariat for Land Affairs.

“Omar Aziz, I saw you just referred to me on Covid’s CPI saying that I take off my mask when the president takes off too. First, I’m IGG positive, I don’t transmit and I don’t get covid. And I did it in solidarity with my president to show that he is not alone”, said the deputy.

Watch the deputy’s speech in full:

When I have to say something about someone, I name it, I don’t send a message. So here’s my answer to @OmarAzizSenator about what he said about my husband, Colonel Aginaldo. pic.twitter.com/6iO141KO4M — Carla Zambelli (@CarlaZambelli38) June 25, 2021

Informed about the deputy’s speech during the session, Aziz responded to Zambelli’s video with a new post in his profile from Twitter.

“I just got offended by a deputy. As I’m different from her boss and I don’t offend or hit women, I’ll just offer a song”, he said with a video of the song “Espanhola”, by singer Flávio Venturini.

I just got offended by a deputy. As I’m different from her boss and I don’t offend or hit women, I’ll just offer a song. pic.twitter.com/QyRvvAF2aZ — Omar Aziz (@OmarAzizSenator) June 26, 2021

Bolsonaro’s faithful ally

On Monday (June 21, 2021), Zambelli was with President Jair Bolsonaro on a visit to a UPA (Emergency Service Unit) in the city of Guaratinguetá (SP). That day, he sent reporter Laurene Santos, from TV Vanguarda, Globo affiliate in São Paulo, “çblow up” and stated that the station makes a “scoundrel journalism” after being asked about the use of a mask and about the fine received for not using the item while riding a motorcycle in SP.

During a press interview, Bolsonaro removed the protective mask he was using – the item is mandatory in the State of São Paulo and is recommended as a sanitary measure against the new coronavirus. Following the president, Deputy Carla Zambelli (PSL-SP) also removed the mask she wore.

On the same day, Zambelli released a video giving his version of the mess. In the publication, she softens the offenses made by Bolsonaro pointing out investments made by the federal government in health in Guaratinguetá. He stated that for “part of the press, this is not news for you to see in the newspaper”.

Watch (2:25 min):

