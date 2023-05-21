Deputy published video on her profiles on networks; said he should leave the DF Star Hospital, in Brasilia, at the beginning of the week

the federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) said this Saturday (May 20, 2023) that she is hospitalized in the ICU of DF Star Hospitalin Brasilia, after suffering what he called “sudden malaise” – the cause has not yet been identified.

In video published on her social media profiles, Zambelli said she was admitted to the ICU for tests. She said she was feeling fine. In addition, the deputy mentioned that she has dealt with several health problems since childhood, including kidney infections and the presence of a brain tumor.

According to the deputy, she should stay in the hospital until Monday (May 22) or Tuesday (May 23). “The persecution, the psychological torture that the left is doing will not affect me”writes the congresswoman in the caption of the video (watch it below).