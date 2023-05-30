Deputy published a video commenting on recent TSE decisions: “So, what are you going to do?”

the federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PL) released, on its social networks, on Monday (May 29, 2023), a video in which it expresses concern about a possible removal of its mandate by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court). She received 946,244 votes in 2022 and was the most voted federal deputy in the dispute.

The congresswoman is investigated in the STF (Supreme Federal Court) fake news inquiry and is the subject of actions at the TSE. In the video, she mentions a reportage from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo about his possible impeachment and the judgment of the former president’s ineligibility Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The deputy says that, even with criticism, she will always be on Bolsonaro’s side. “I may even disagree with him on one thing or another, but I will always be by his side, supporting Bolsonaro. I will always be his faithful squire.” he said.

Zambelli was the target of criticism from supporters of the former president for “to disturb” the final stretch of the 2022 election campaign, when, 1 day before the 2nd round, she was filmed chasing an armed man in São Paulo.

In addition, the congresswoman was recently called “traitor” by bolsonaristas for supporting an act organized by MBL (Movimento Brasil Livre) in favor of impeached deputy Deltan Dallagnol (Podemos-PR). After the backlash, he withdrew his support.

According to her, the decision not to demonstrate in the streets in defense of the former prosecutor was a directive by Bolsonaro, who disallowed the participation of allies. Despite that, for her, Dallagnol’s impeachment was a harbinger of things to come.

“I made a video saying ‘the next one could be me’. So what are you going to do? Are you going to go out on the streets too?” asked Zambelli.

Watch (4min30s):