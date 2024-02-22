Deputy stated that more congressmen want to sign the document and that is why she will postpone the protocol in the Chamber

The federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) said this Thursday (Feb 22) that it will postpone until next week the protocol for the impeachment request of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

Zambelli stated that the list already has 143 names, but that he will wait for more congressmen to speak out to make the document official and take it to the Chamber of Deputies.

“Wonderful news that I want to bring to you. We will amend the request to include new authors. We have 143, but some others contacted my office to be able to sign the impeachment request, so we must close with more names”, he said the deputy on her profile on X (formerly Twitter).

The preliminary list has been published since Tuesday (Feb 20). It was a partial intention of signatures from congressmen. The document for the deputies' digital signature was only created on this Thursday, the date on which the deputy expected to file the request in the morning.

“I was super happy that it was 140, but we are already at 143 and rising. God willing, we will reach 171, which is 1/3 of the Chamber, a very significant number. Keep talking to your deputy, many didn’t know they could sign, you can ask him to look for my office and sign the addendum”said Zambelli.

Some absences were felt in the list released by the congresswoman. The main one is that of the federal deputy Altineu Cortes (PL-RJ), PL leader in the Chamber.

O Power360 sought contact with the deputy to understand why he did not support the request, but did not receive a response until the publication of this report. The space remains open.