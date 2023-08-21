Deputy had been hospitalized since Tuesday (15.Aug) with diverticulitis; she will be tried for illegal possession of a weapon

the deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) was discharged from the hospital this Sunday (20.Aug.2023). She had been hospitalized since Tuesday (15.Aug) at the DF Star Hospital, in Brasília, after being diagnosed with acute diverticulitis –inflammation in one or more pouches of the digestive tract.

According to Zambelli’s advisory, the congresswoman will undergo a medical evaluation on Monday (21.Aug) to find out if she is cleared to carry out her activities.

O stf (Federal Supreme Court) formed a majority this Sunday (20.Aug) and made the deputy defendant for the crimes of illegal possession of a weapon and illegal embarrassment with the use of a firearm.

After discharge, Zambelli spoke about the Court’s decision: “Justice will be done, if not that of men, that of God”told the magazine Look.

The complaint against the deputy was presented by the RMP (Attorney General of the Republic) and the score of the vote in the Court was 9 to 2. The trial ends on Monday (21.Aug).

Appointed to the Court by the former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Mendonça and Nunes Marques were the only ones to disagree with the rapporteur, Minister Gilmar Mendes. The case has been analyzed since August 11 in the Court’s virtual plenary – a system in which ministers cast their votes and there is no debate.

The deputy is also at the center of the latest developments of the CPMI (Mixed Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) on January 8, after the testimony of hacker Walter Delgatti Neto on Thursday (17.Aug).

Zambelli’s name was one of the most cited by the deponent. Delgatti Neto stated that the invasion of the CNJ (National Council of Justice) would have been carried out at the request of the deputy. According to him, Zambelli would have said that the order came from former President Bolsonaro.

