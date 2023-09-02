Arthur Hemógenes accused the minister of prevarication and abuse of power; will act in the defense of the deputy in the TSE

the deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) hired the lawyer Arthur Hemógenes to defend him in actions before the TSE. He sued the President of the Electoral Court and Minister of the STF, Alexandre de Moraes, for prevarication and abuse of power. The PGR filed the case. Zambelli is the target of two lawsuits at the Superior Electoral Court. To the Power360Hemogenes stated that “every Brazilian citizen has the constitutionally guaranteed right of defense and thus regardless of ideological or political position”.