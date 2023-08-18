The deputy was diagnosed with diverticulitis, inflammation in one or more pouches of the digestive tract; frame is stable

the deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) has been hospitalized in Brasília since Tuesday (15.Aug.2023) after being diagnosed with diverticulitis –inflammation in one or more pouches of the digestive tract. The congresswoman’s advisory states that the picture is stable. This Thursday (Aug.17.2023), Zambelli’s name was one of the most mentioned in the testimony of the Vaza Jato hacker, Walter Delgatti Neto, at the CPMI (Mixed Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) on January 8. He stated that the invasion of the CNJ (National Council of Justice) would have been carried out at the request of the congresswoman. Zambelli would have said that the order came from the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), said Delgatti. The PF clear invasions of the CNJ system for insertion of release permits and false documents against the minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) and president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), Alexandre de Moraes. Zambelli is accused of paying Delgatti to hack the system. The deputy’s defense ranked the speeches in the commission of “fickle”.