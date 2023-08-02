Deputy was the target of an operation by the Federal Police and will give testimony on Monday (7.Aug.2023)

the federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) said this Wednesday (2.Aug.2023) that he is not afraid of having his mandate revoked. The congresswoman was the target of an operation by the PF (Federal Police) within the scope of investigations that investigate the invasion of the systems of the CNJ (National Council of Justice) for the insertion of release permits and false documents against Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court).

“I’m a serious congresswoman, I know what’s right and what’s wrong and I don’t think I would participate in a bad joke with Alexandre de Moraes. I know what can happen to the deputy who plays with ministers of the Federal Supreme Court, see our friend Daniel Silveira who is imprisoned in Bangu”, he said in an interview with journalists in the Chamber.

Watch the moment (1min6s):

Zambelli claimed to be “very quiet” and that his innocence will be proven. The deputy had 2 cell phones seized, an HD and her passport. She denied having any relationship with the invasion of the CNJ system and with the action that targeted Moraes. His testimony to the PF will be held on Monday (7.Aug.2023).

The congresswoman said that she introduced the hacker Walter Delgatti Netto, known for “Vaza Jato”, for a conversation with the then president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). She, however, sought to ward off investigations by the former chief executive.

“If there is anything related to the Walter Delgatti is Carla Zambelli who answers. President Jair Bolsonaro has absolutely nothing to do with this”, he declared.

The PF carried out 5 search and seizure warrants, 2 of which were in São Paulo and 3 in the Federal District. According to the corporation, “The crimes investigated took place between January 4 and 6, 2023, when 11 release permits for individuals arrested for various reasons and a false arrest warrant were entered into the CNJ system and possibly other courts in Brazil. in disfavor of the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court Alexandre de Moraes”.

Watch the full interview with Zambelli (13min35s):