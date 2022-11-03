Deputy asked supporters to follow new profiles; “Democracy went down the drain,” he said.

the federal deputy Carla Zambelread (PL-SP) created new profiles on social networks after the Electoral Justice ordered the suspension of its official accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn. In a video released this Wednesday (2.Nov.2022), the congresswoman even asked supporters to follow the new addresses, which are already offline.

“They are taking away the voice of the most voted woman in Brazil”, declares. In the images, the deputy asks if “the dictatorship arrived in Brazil”.

Decisions about taking down Carla Zambelli’s social media accounts are confidential. In the video, the congresswoman holds the assistant judge of the presidency of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), Marco Antônio Martin Vargas.

On Tuesday (Nov.1), Zambelli released a note questioning the suspension of his accounts.

The text also criticizes the president of the TSE, minister Alexandre de Moraesand states that “democracy went down the drain”.

Read the full statement:

“In a surprise decision, without any right of defense, THE MOST VOTED WOMAN IN ALL OF BRAZIL for the position of federal deputy was silenced and prevented from communicating with her 9,524,500 followers divided into seven social networks (Youtube, Facebook, Instagram , Twitter, Telegram, TikTok and LinkedIn). Parliament is being violated, censored and silenced.

“In the last 2 years, Carla Zambelli was the deputy with the greatest reach on social networks, which are the modern public square. The court is silencing the deputy elected twice as the best federal deputy in popular vote in the Congress in Focus contest.

“Also, the deputy will remain incommunicado, with suspension of access to instant messaging applications, such as her WhatsApp, which was leaked on the internet last weekend. When you live in a dictatorship, the first thing is to try to silence the voices of the opposition.

“The objective of the TSE is to eliminate any spontaneous reaction from Carla Zambelli on social networks and exchange it for an atmosphere of thought inhibition. In the name of democracy, it extinguishes the right to natural reactions.

“Article 53 of the Federal Constitution ensures that parliamentarians are INVIOLABLE, civilly and criminally, for any of their opinions, words and votes. It is a guarantee of the democratic regime that the Constitution intended to implement in the country, and which was torn apart this afternoon by an illegal and unconstitutional decision.

“Gradually, Alexandre de Moraes builds a code of inhibitions to impose a single and effective model of behavior on the networks.

“The next step is the arrest of opponents, as seen in several leftist regimes in Latin America.

“Brazilian democracy went down the drain.”