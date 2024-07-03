Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/02/2024 – 23:01

Federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) called fellow deputy Benedita da Silva (PT-RJ) “Chica da Silva” during a live broadcast on social media. Zambelli complained about not having been authorized to speak at the first meeting of women parliamentarians from the countries that make up the G-20, an event held this Tuesday, the 2nd, in Maceió (AL).

“I will not have the power to speak. I will not speak because probably… I don’t know why I will not speak. It seems that it has already been set up by the Women’s Secretariat, and that Chica da Silva will speak,” said the PL parliamentarian. Francisca da Silva was a freed slave who became one of the most powerful women in Arraial do Tijuco, the current municipality of Diamantina (MG), in the 18th century.

Benedita da Silva is the general coordinator of the women’s caucus in the Chamber of Deputies and was chosen to speak at the opening of the event. She told Estadão that she was not aware of Zambelli’s speech, but republished on her social media a statement from the PT in Rio de Janeiro regarding the statement.

“Our solidarity and support to our great reference and example of struggle Benedita da Silva, who was called Chica da Silva by the Bolsonarist deputy Carla Zambelli. Benedita has an exemplary political trajectory, especially in the struggle of black people. Racists will not pass,” the text says.

Carla Zambelli was contacted through the press office, but had not responded by the time this text was published. The space remains open.

In her speech, Benedita highlighted that the Chamber of Deputies’ Women’s Secretariat is an example for other countries that want to increase women’s participation in politics. “We do not want to be more. Nor will we allow ourselves to be less, or smaller. This meeting is essential for us to start a global movement that strengthens us and protects our guaranteed rights. As women parliamentarians, we have the mission of challenging stereotypes,” said the PT member.