the deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) said this Wednesday (2.Aug.2023) that he had asked the Federal Police to postpone his statement in the investigation into his participation in the invasion and insertion of false data into the Judiciary system. The congresswoman said she had a trip scheduled and declared that her hearing should take place next Monday (7.Aug). Zambelli was the target of a search and seizure action by the PF in his home and office as part of investigations that investigate the invasion of the systems of the CNJ (National Council of Justice) for the insertion of release permits and false documents against Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court). “would be tomorrow [o depoimento], but tomorrow I have a trip and I asked for it to be Monday. I’m sure that, at the end of the investigations, my innocence will be proven and I’m very calm about that”, said Zambelli in an interview with journalists.