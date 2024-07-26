“The figure of Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada occupies a prominent place in the history of drug trafficking in Mexico and its impact on the relationship with the USA. As leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, Zambada has influenced not only the dynamics of drug trafficking, but also the security and cooperation policies between the two countries, he said. Professor-researcher José María Ramos, from the Northern Border College (Colef).

“Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada Born on January 1, 1948 in Sinaloa, Mexico. From an early age, he became involved in illicit activities, quickly climbing the ranks of drug trafficking. His rise to power was consolidated during the 1980s and 1990s, when drug trafficking in Mexico began to re-emerge with new routes and distribution mechanisms to the USA”.

“Dr. José María Ramos, PhD in Political Science and Sociology from the Ortega y Gasset University Institute, explained that under Zambada’s leadership, the Sinaloa Cartel has become one of the most powerful and sophisticated criminal organizations in the world. The influence of Zambada in drug trafficking is vast and complex, but can be summarized in several key points:

“Route Control: Zambada has maintained tight control of drug trafficking routes into the United States, ensuring efficient and safe transportation. Innovation and Adaptation: Under his direction, the cartel has adopted advanced technologies and sophisticated camouflage methods to evade detection.

“Impact on the Mexico-US Bilateral Relationship. The presence of “The May” Zambada has had a profound effect on the relationship between Mexico and the United States, particularly in the areas of security, anti-drug policies and international cooperation.”

The implications of the arrest are as follows: It will not be reduced the trafficking of fentanyl and methamphetamines into the US, because the problem is transnational. The arrest or agreed surrender of Zambada will strengthen the leadership of the CJNG in drug trafficking activities and will generate violence in the areas where the Sinaloa cartel is most concentrated.

“The arrest is temporary, the structural problem is the high consumption of synthetic drugs in USAwhich is on the rise. The public health approach promoted by President Biden’s administration has been a failure. Hence the pressure on the Mexican government for greater anti-drug collaboration.

“The arrest of Zambada and his nephew would reflect a relevant result in the scarce anti-drug efforts of the US government. The Bicentennial Agreement initiative signed two years ago has been an initiative with little impact on reducing the trafficking of synthetic drugs to USA.

“With a possible Trump administration, pressures for greater anti-drug collaboration will increase. The Mexican challenge is to conceive a transnational agenda and a greater commitment from the US government with the reduction of high consumption of synthetic drugs, concluded JM Ramos, Master in Mexico-United States Studies from UNAM”

