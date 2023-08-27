The Ministry of Youth and Sports in Egypt had appointed a tripartite committee to manage the club, consisting of: Hassan Musa as Executive Director, Ahmed Fouad Al-Watan as Financial Director, and Ayman Abdel Moneim as Director of Sports Activity.

The tripartite committee is fully focused on ending the financial crises that have engulfed the White Castle, turning its nights into nightmares, and preventing it from concluding any deals for the new season so far.

Zamalek nightmare

The first thing that troubles the Tripartite Committee and prevents it from carrying out its work normally in the Zamalek Club is the existence of a judicial ruling to seize the club’s balances and bank accounts.

The former president of Zamalek, Mamdouh Abbas, had obtained a sequestration ruling on the balances of Zamalek to obtain debts that must be paid to him from the White Castle, but the previous administration refused to pay.

The second huge crisis that threatens the white club is preventing it from being registered during the current summer transfer market, due to a ruling from Sporting Lisbon, Portugal, against the club to pay old debts in the deal of the player Mahmoud Abdel Razek “Shikabala”, in addition to another ruling from the former team player Benjamin Acheampong and his failure to obtain on his dues.

In addition, the tripartite committee must solve the crisis of the dues of the players and the technical staff, especially since some foreign clubs have begun to make offers to the distinguished stars of the team, taking advantage of not receiving their salaries for months in the white club.

rescue plan

The tripartite committee in the Zamalek club met with the Colombian coach Carlos Osorio, the technical director of the Zamalek club, and asked him to be patient until the problems related to the financial dues of all members of the team are resolved.

The temporary committee continues its efforts to communicate with the competent bodies and institutions to lift the seizure of the Zamalek Club’s bank balances, so that part of the players’ dues will be disbursed as a start.

At the same time, the committee left the Shikabala crisis file to some of the club’s former businessmen and symbols, who began a campaign to collect money to pay the Portuguese club $1.4 million.

The committee also began contacting Sporting Lisbon in order to obtain its approval to install the fine imposed on the club in installments, instead of paying it in full during the current summer.

good news