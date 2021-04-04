Cairo (dpa)

Major General Imad Abdel Aziz, head of the committee in charge of managing the Egyptian club Zamalek, promised players of the first football team to pay special rewards, in case they qualify for the quarter-finals of the African Champions League.

Zamalek is currently third in Group D with five points, three points behind runner-up MCA and five points behind leaders Esperance.

Zamalek needs to beat Senegalese Tongeth in the sixth and final round scheduled for next Saturday, on the condition that Esperance beat Mouloudia of Algeria at the same time, to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Abdulaziz said that they support the team and strive to provide stability to achieve good results in the coming period.

The president of Zamalek said that the administration supports all decisions of the technical staff led by French Patrice Carteron to ensure the imposition of discipline and spirit within the team.

The president of Zamalek called on the team’s players to continue playing in a fighting spirit in the Senegalese Tungith match scheduled for next Saturday and adhere to the hope of qualification.