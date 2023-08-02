The Arab Clubs Championship activity will continue this Thursday. He al nassrthe team in which Cristiano Ronaldo plays, is in the first position of Group C and will seek to stay on top in matchday 3 of the contest.
The Blue Wave will face Zamalek of Egyptian soccerteam directed by the experienced Juan Carlos Osorio.
In their first two meetings, al nassr He got a win and a draw, four goals for and only one against. Zamalek, for its part, has a loss and a victory, so it needs to add three to advance to the next phase of the Saudi club championship.
There is no information available about broadcasts of this match in Latin America.
Goalie: M.Sobhy
Defenses: M. El Zenary, H. Mathlouthi, M. Abdel Ghani and H. Hassan.
Media: N. Emad Dunga, A. Fotouh, A. El Sisi.
Forwards: Shikabala, Zizo, and S. Jaziri.
In their most recent match, Zamalek SC lost by the slightest difference against Al-Shabab, the Saudi club that Ever Banega plays for. The Argentine was the scorer of the only goal of the match.
Goalie: N. Al Aqidi.
Defending: S. Al Ghanam, A. Alawjami, A. Madu and A. Telles.
Half: M. Brozovic, S. Fofana and Talisca.
strikers: K. Alghannam, A. Ghareeb and C. Ronaldo.
Al Nassr confirmed the signing of Sadio Mané through social networks. The Senegalese winger will join the Arab team after serving at Bayern Munich last season.
Zamalek 1 – 3 Al-Nassr
