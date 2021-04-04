Cairo (dpa)

The coaching staff of the first football team in Zamalek, led by French Patrice Carteron, decided to stop Imam Ashour, the midfielder of the team, and to transfer him to training with the club’s youth team; Because of what happened to him in the team’s match against MCA.

Zamalek club stated on its official website that Patrice Carteron, the coach, decided to suspend the player without specifying the time period for suspension.

Zamalek did not reveal the reason for the suspension, but the player did not participate in the Mouloudia Algeria match.

The Zamalek mission arrived in Cairo, returning from Algeria, after playing the Mouloudia match in the African Champions League.

Zamalek defeated MCA with two unanswered goals, in the match that was held between them at the July 5 Stadium, in the fifth round of the group stage of the African Champions League.