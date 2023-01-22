Cairo (dpa)

Mortada Mansour, president of the Egyptian club Zamalek, apologized to the club’s fans after the team’s harsh loss to its traditional rival, Al-Ahly, in the Egyptian Premier League football championship.

Zamalek suffered a painful 0-3 loss against Al-Ahly yesterday, Saturday, at the summit of the 14th stage matches of the competition, to fall back to fifth place in the championship standings table, which it culminated in in the past two seasons, with 26 points in fifth place, 8 points behind the “leading” red team. .

Mortada Mansour said in a press conference today, Sunday: “The fans of Zamalek are sad, but we do not interfere in the work of the coach, and we do not impose an opinion on him, regarding the participation of any player or not.”

He added that the board of directors unanimously rejected the resignation of Amir Mortada Mansour, the football supervisor at the club, and made it clear that the board took important decisions and some of them will be announced, after the Pharco match in the seventeenth stage of the Egyptian League competition.

And he continued, “The fate of coach Josevaldo Ferreira was voted on, and the decision will be announced after the Pharco match, in light of the team’s association with the match the day after tomorrow against Ghazl El Mahalla, and after that the Future match.”

The president of Zamalek indicated that the Portuguese Ferreira was the one who requested the contract with Beninese Samson Akinola and Senegalese Ibrahima Ndaye.

He continued, “Samson scored 28 goals with his club before joining the Whites, and Nday suffered an injury, but the coach refused to rely on him after his return to training.”

It is noteworthy that Zamalek is still looking for its first victory in 2023, after it tied in two matches and lost the same in the league championship, in addition to its exit from the semi-finals of the Egyptian Cup, which it held its title, by losing to Pyramids by penalty kicks.