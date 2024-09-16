<br><p> <\/p>\n<ul class="content-media-wrapper" style="margin: 0;padding: 0">\n<li class="content-media-item">\n<figure>Moataz Al Shami (Abu Dhabi)<br \/><strong>Zamalek player Ahmed Fattouh faces an unknown fate in the coming period, after the family of the victim of the run-over accident in which the player was involved on the North Coast Road in Egypt refused to reconcile and receive the ransom. The player\u2019s trial opened a short while ago in the Second Circuit Criminal Court of the Egyptian city of Matrouh, headed by Counselor Amjad Al-Sayed Awad, President of the Court. The family of the \u201cdeceased,\u201d the victim of the run-over accident in which the Zamalek player is accused, informed them of their refusal to reconcile, and they denied any intention to reconcile in the first place.<\/strong><br \/><strong>The player is currently being tried in the first session of the trial in the case filed against him on charges of "manslaughter" and driving under the influence of drugs, following a tragic run-over accident that occurred in the New Alamein City in Egypt, a few days ago.<\/strong><br \/><strong>Ahmed Fattouh's defense team also asked the court this morning to consult the Egyptian Dar Al-Iftaa to issue a fatwa specifying the value of the ransom for such a case so that the player's family can prepare and arrange it, according to Egyptian press reports.<\/strong><br \/><strong>The defense requested the release of the accused Ahmed Fattouh because he is a sports figure, and a decision can be issued to prevent him from traveling outside the country until the litigation procedures are completed and the court ruling is issued, so that he can complete the work of paying the ransom to the family of the deceased, and to establish the law in such an incident.<\/strong><br \/><strong>The cause of the case goes back to a run-over accident that occurred earlier, where the player hit an Egyptian citizen named Ahmed Al-Sayed Al-Shabaki (54 years old) from Alexandria while driving his car, which led to his death. Investigations proved that the player was driving his car at a crazy speed, and under the influence of narcotics.<\/strong><br \/><strong>The player Ahmed Fattouh was arrested immediately after the incident and referred to the Public Prosecution, which began investigating him. After the investigations were completed, the Public Prosecution referred the player to the Matrouh Criminal Court to face the charges against him.<\/strong><br \/><\/figure>\n<\/li>\n<\/ul>\n<p> <\/p> \r\n#Zamalek #player #Ahmed #Fattouh #faces #unknown #rejecting #ransom
