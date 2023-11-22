The Palestinian young man, whose leg was amputated in 2018, appeared in a previous video in which he confirmed: “I am Zamalek, and my dream is to meet three players, Shikabala, Mahmoud Alaa, and Ahmed Al-Sayed Zizo. I hope to join the club.”

Warm reception from everyone

Ahmed Salem, the official spokesman for Zamalek Club, confirmed that the young man attended the first team football training, and received a warm and great reception from all the players and members of the technical staff.

Salem added in his interview with the Sky News Arabia website that the club’s board member and football supervisor, Ahmed Suleiman, met Nofal and welcomed him, and explained to him that the Zamalek Club opens its doors to him at any time, stressing the club’s support for the Palestinian cause.

Salem pointed out that the team’s director of football, Abdul Wahed Al-Sayed, was the one who contacted Nofal after he watched the video of his dream of being in the club, and arranged his visit to the team’s training and meeting all of its favorite stars.

The most beautiful day of our lives

Yamen Nofal, the father of the Palestinian young man, spoke about the scenes of their visit to the club, saying: “Despite the harsh and painful events that Gaza is experiencing, today is the best day for me and my son Abdul Rahman, as the club made us feel as if we were in our country without alienation or pain.”

Nofal continued in his interview with the “Sky News Arabia” website: “Everyone in the club received us in a very special way, from our entry through the gates to our presence with the team’s stars, members of the technical staff, and members of the board of directors,” noting, “Despite the sadness, we were the happiest people in the world.” “The world.”

He stressed: “The Nofal family is known in Palestine as one of the biggest families of fans of the Zamalek club. In addition, Abdel Rahman has played football since childhood, until a leg amputation occurred, so he could represent the Palestinian national team for amputees. However, he wished to represent the Zamalek club.”

Regarding the scenes of the meeting with the players, the father said: “The players received us warmly and they all stood with Abdul Rahman and praised his strength and his ability to overcome the setback of his foot amputation, but Shikabala and Zizo were the players who supported him the most and talked to him the most.”

He pointed out, “Today we were informed of his joining the one-leg team, and next Friday will be his first training session in the Zamalek club shirt, and he will work hard to raise his flag in international forums.”