Early on Saturday, the Zamalek channel broadcast the news of Shikabala’s injury to a “blood tumor”, and confirmed that the player’s condition was very bad, and the main program of the channel indicated that the player would be absent for a while until he recovered.

However, the football team doctor in Zamalek, Mohamed Osama, was surprised by the spread of the news of Shikabala’s serious illness, so he decided to intervene to clarify the truth and details of the player’s condition.

In statements to the club’s official channel, Osama said: “What was said about Shikabala’s serious blood disease is absolutely incorrect.”

And the Zamalek doctor added: “All that matters is that Shikabala felt severe fatigue, and it was most likely that he was infected with the Corona virus, but the result of the analyzes that were conducted for him was negative, and it did not reveal any serious diseases in the blood, as was reported.”

And Osama continued: “Shikabala will undergo a Corona virus test again, and if the result is negative for the second time, the player will have a short rest period, then he will return again to work with the team.”

He pointed out that the medical apparatus “does not reveal such pathological details to the players.”

Shikabala appeared with Zamalek in his last match against Esperance of Tunisia, which ended with Al-Abyad winning 2-0 in the African Champions League, but the date of his return to the team has not yet been determined.

It is noteworthy that Shikabala participated with Zamalek in 16 matches during the current season, between a starter and a substitute, to score 3 goals and assist two.