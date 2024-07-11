Cairo (dpa)

The draw for the new edition of the African Confederation Cup resulted in strong confrontations for the Arab teams in the tournament.

The draw exempted Zamalek, the title holder, from playing the preliminary round matches, as it will start its matches from the round of 32, where it will face the winner of the preliminary round match between Ethiopian Al-Bon and Kenyan Police in the round of 32.

Nahdat Berkane, the runner-up of the last edition, will start its matches from the round of 32, where it will meet the winner of the match between Nigeria’s Kanemi and Benin’s Dajji FC.

The draw also saw Algeria’s USM Alger awaiting the winner of the match between Stade Tunisien and South Sudan’s Juba FC in the round of 32.

Tunisia’s Sfaxien will meet the winner of the match between Somalia’s Horisid and Burundi’s Rukenzo, while Tanzania’s Simba will play against the winner of the match between Tanzania’s Ohamiaggi and the Libyan Premier League representative, which has not yet been determined.

Al-Masry of Port Said will meet the winner of the match between the second representative of the Libyan League and Katara of Uganda.

ASEC Mimosas await the winner of the match between Togolese SCK and Niger’s AS Fan, and Stade Malien with the winner of the match between Cameroon’s Fofo de Baham and Liberia’s Paynesville.

Enyimba of Nigeria will meet the winner of the match between Hafia of Guinea and Rahimo of Burkina Faso, Ittihad Touarga of Morocco will face RC Abidjan of Ivory Coast, and Police of Rwanda will meet CS Constantine of Algeria.

The winner of the match between Dynamos Harare of Zimbabwe and Zesco United of Zambia will play against the winner of the match between Forresters and Orapa United.