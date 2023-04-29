Cairo (dpa)

Zamalek club sent an official letter to the Egyptian Football Association, demanding clarification of the position of the suspended Al-Ahly players from participating in the next local super match between the two teams, which is scheduled for the fifth of next May at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Zamalek stated in its speech, according to the club’s official website, today, that the Zamalek club’s board of directors would like to inquire about the position of the Al-Ahly club players, Mahmoud Abdel Moneim “Kahraba”, who was suspended by the Disciplinary Committee for 12 matches, indicating that this penalty is enforceable according to the regulations of the Disciplinary Committee.

In his speech, Zamalek also referred to the position of player Mohamed Abdel Moneim, who was suspended by direct expulsion, and goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shennawy, who was suspended for 3 matches, asking about the possibility of the trio participating despite their suspension in violation of the decisions of the Disciplinary Committee, as well as the Competitions Committee, saying: “Will the Football Association apply the regulations to all clubs without Favoritism for one club at the expense of another »?

Zamalek asked the Football Association to quickly respond to his speech before the club’s board of directors held its emergency session tomorrow, Sunday, in order to take the appropriate decision whether or not the team would travel to play the match, according to the statement.