

Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Al Udeid Marine Sports Club organized the second round of the “Etihad Era” race for 22-foot sailing dhows, in its first session, in the Al Sadr area in Abu Dhabi, with the participation of 66 boats and more than 200 competitors in a competitive and enthusiastic atmosphere.

The first place was achieved by the dhow “Zilzal”, owned by Marwan Abdullah Al Marzouqi and captained by Abdullah Marwan Abdullah, followed by “Zilzal 1”, owned by Ahmed Abdullah Al Marzouqi and captained by Maid Ahmed Abdullah Al Marzouqi, and “Mowdaa”, owned by Omar Abdullah Al Hammadi and captained by Omar Abdullah Al Hammadi.

For the first time in the history of sailing competitions, the race witnessed the announcement of a pricing system, which comes in line with the club’s management’s relentless efforts to raise competition levels, enhance community participation in sailing, and consolidate awareness of the UAE’s heritage and authentic national values.

The pricing system witnessed the participation of many national companies, and ended with Al Fattan Marine Services Company purchasing the Zilzal boat for AED 120,000, Royal Falcon Holding Company purchasing the Zilzal 1 boat for AED 75,000, and Al Adaid Marine Sports Club purchasing the Mudawwa boat for AED 55,000.

Mohammed Rashid Musabah Al Rumaithi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Adaid Marine Sports Club, stressed that the success of the second round of the “Union Covenant” race comes in light of the unlimited care and support from the wise leadership, and is in line with the club’s goals and aspirations that revolve around supporting heritage activities and sports, to enhance the national identity and preserve the popular heritage.

Rashid Mohammed Rashid Al Rumaithi, General Manager of Al Adaid Marine Sports Club, said: “We are pleased with the success of the second round of the “Union Pledge” race, which witnessed, in addition to the large attendance of participants and the public, the launch of the “Pricing System”, in an unprecedented step in the sport of traditional sailing boats, as this system contributes to enhancing the levels of competition between the competitors, to present their best, and it also opens the doors of sponsorship to many companies and entities, in light of the club’s keenness to advance this traditional sport.”

#Zalzal #wins #Era #Union #race