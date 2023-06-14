Politico: Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Zaluzhny personally supervised the preparation of sabotage at Nord Stream

Politico edition caught Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Valery Zaluzhny that he personally prepared the operation to blow up the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines.

According to the newspaper, the preparation of the operation with the participation of a group of divers was led by Zaluzhny. The saboteurs traveled on a sailing ship.

The West knew about the plans of Ukraine

Earlier it became known that the Netherlands Military Intelligence Service (MIVD) informed the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) about Ukraine’s plans to undermine the Nord Stream pipelines. According to preliminary data, the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands Kaisa Ollongren and other politicians were informed about this by the Military Intelligence Service.

A narrow circle in the political elite of The Hague has known for a year about serious suspicions about Ukraine

Washington, in turn, in June 2022 tried to persuade Kyiv not to commit sabotage.

The involvement of Ukraine in undermining the Nord Streams was also previously reported by The Wall Street Journal. According to the publication, the CIA had information about Ukraine’s plans to undermine the Nord Stream. It was noted that the administration of US President Joe Biden knew about this three months before the sabotage. Kyiv’s plan involved the use of a small group of divers who reported directly to the commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Kyiv denies everything

At the same time, Andrei Chernyak, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, denied Kyiv’s involvement in the attack on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream-2 gas pipelines.

Ukrainian military intelligence spokesman Andriy Chernyak denied Ukraine's involvement in the bombings when asked about the CIA's request on Tuesday.

Why is the US silent?

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, suggested that the US leadership does not make statements on sabotage at Nord Stream, since any words could play against Washington.

Commenting on the refusal of White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre to answer the question about blowing up gas pipelines, Zakharova recalled that in 2022, US President Joe Biden publicly promised to destroy Nord Stream.

So why is there such modesty now? Because they are involved in criminal extremist activities and every word can testify against them Maria Zakharova official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

Zakharova noted that the US authorities regularly discuss topics “where there is an opportunity to blame Russia, and they do not need either the CIA or law enforcement agencies.” The representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs suggested that “something broke” in the White House.