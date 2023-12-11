The West, after the words of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Zaluzhny, learned Kyiv’s attitude towards the negotiations

The interview with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Valery Zaluzhny, where he assessed the situation at the front, was perceived in the West as a readiness for negotiations with Russia.

The Financial Times learned that some leaders called Kyiv about this.

Zaluzhny's frankness surprised many

The publication clarifies that the words of the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine caused concern.

Zaluzhny's frankness surprised many Ukrainians, and some Western leaders even called Kiev to find out what it meant and whether negotiations were now a priority western official in an interview with the Financial Times

At the same time, former adviser to the office of the President of Ukraine Alexey Arestovich also speaks about the only option for ending the conflict – global negotiations between the West and Russia (included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring). It was also reported that the West itself, in particular the United States and Germany, wants to persuade Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to negotiate with Russia.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that the Ukrainian conflict had reached a dead end

In an interview with The Economist, Zaluzhny said that the conflict in Ukraine had reached a dead end. According to him, in this regard, the Ukrainian Armed Forces will not be able to achieve a breakthrough.

As in the First World War, we have reached a level of technological development that baffles us. There will apparently not be a deep and beautiful breakthrough Valery Zaluzhny Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Zaluzhny said that “by all estimates” Ukrainian troops should have “reached Crimea, fought in Crimea, returned from Crimea” within four months. He explained that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are stuck in minefields, and Western equipment is being shot at by Russian artillery.

Photo: Valentyn Ogirenko / Reuters

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine believes that only a sharp technological leap can save the situation.

Zaluzhny acknowledged the success of partial mobilization in Russia

The Commander-in-Chief admitted that partial mobilization in Russia had worked. In addition, Zaluzhny called false reports that Moscow faced “terrible problems” with partial mobilization.

It is not true that these people will not fight. They will Valery ZaluzhnyCommander in Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

In addition, the military leader praised Russian air defense systems. He noted that the missiles of the new Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems can reach the borders of the city of Dnepropetrovsk.

Photo: Alina Smutko / Reuters

At the same time, Zaluzhny complained that the Western weapons transferred to Kyiv were losing their usefulness due to the slowness in their deliveries, thanks to which Russia manages to improve its arsenal.

In the USA they talked about Zaluzhny’s admission of a miscalculation regarding Russia

As former American intelligence officer Scott Ritter noted, Zaluzhny admitted in his interview that he was mistaken about the ability of the Ukrainian army to break through Russian defenses.

“He said that he made a mistake in believing that he could break the will of the Russians. It didn't work. The Russians are still there,” Ritter said.