Ex-Rada deputy Mosiychuk accused Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhny of the loss of ten brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhny is to blame for the failure of the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), who allowed the Ukrainian army to lose ten brigades, said ex-Rada deputy Igor Mosiychuk. Writes about this RIA News with reference to the politician’s interview with journalist Vasily Apasov.

As Mosiychuk clarified, Zaluzhny was personally responsible for the failure of the counteroffensive, since he gave the orders. “The counter-offensive was a fatal mistake, everyone understands this. We lost ten brigades,” said the former deputy.

According to Mosiychuk, if Zaluzhny understood the impending “human catastrophe,” he should have prevented it, despite possible pressure from Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

Earlier, Major General of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Dmitry Marchenko said that Zaluzhny was to blame for the failure of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ counteroffensive. He also called the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces guilty of starting the counteroffensive where it was announced.