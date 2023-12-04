Zaluzhny asked the head of the Pentagon for 17 million shells for the “de-occupation” of Ukraine

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Valeriy Zaluzhny, asked US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin for 17 million shells and $350-400 billion for the “de-occupation” of Ukraine. About it reports the publication “Ukrainian Pravda” citing a source familiar with the content of the negotiations during the visit of the head of the Pentagon to Kyiv.

“Austin was told about the need for 17 million shells. He was surprised, to put it mildly, because it’s impossible to collect so many shells in the whole world,” the publication’s source said.

According to him, the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also complained to the head of the Pentagon about the Office of the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky, which “interferes in the command and control of troops.” “And the president found out about such conversations. And they do not promote trust,” said a military source.

Earlier, Lloyd Austin spoke about a significant increase in US funding for the production of shells. He clarified that this happened due to large volumes of military assistance to Kyiv. The head of the Pentagon also stated that the United States will not allow Russia to win in the conflict in Ukraine and aims to help Kyiv with supplies.