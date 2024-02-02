Zaluzhny reported to Zelensky at Headquarters about the difficult situation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Avdiivka

During a meeting of the Headquarters, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Valery Zaluzhny reported to the President of the Republic Vladimir Zelensky about the difficult situation of the country's army near Avdiivka. The Ukrainian leader spoke about this in the report following the meeting in his Telegram-channel.

“The situation at the front was discussed. All key directions. Avdeevka is especially difficult. Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhny and the commanders of the directions reported,” the President of Ukraine wrote.

Earlier, the editor-in-chief of the publication “Censor” Yuriy Butusov suggested that the issue of the resignation of the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine would be considered at a meeting of the Headquarters under the Ukrainian President. He emphasized that “Zelensky will discuss the issue of changing a significant part of the military leadership, including Zaluzhny.”

However, following the meeting, the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine remained in his position. After this, the Ukrainian authorities nevertheless informed the US administration about the decision to fire him.