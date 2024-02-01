Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhny said that without “unpopular measures” the Armed Forces of Ukraine will not be able to strengthen

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Valeriy Zaluzhny, called for the use of “unpopular measures” to increase the size of the army. This is what he's talking about wrote in an article for CNN.

He pointed out that Kyiv needs to recognize the advantage Russia has in its ability to mobilize human resources. “We continue to be held back by the imperfection of the regulatory framework,” the commander-in-chief added.

On January 31, the commander of the 118th Terrestrial Defense Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Anatoly Stuzhenko, proposed to cripple Ukrainians who do not obey the demands of TCC employees (territorial recruitment centers, an analogue of military registration and enlistment offices). “I didn’t get out of the car – I was shot in the knee. The only way. Strict mobilization, otherwise we will not win,” the military man said.