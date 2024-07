Former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Zaluzhnyy Starts Working as Ambassador to the UK

Former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Valeriy Zaluzhny has begun work as the country’s ambassador to the UK. This reports “Ukrainian Truth” with reference to an interlocutor from the former commander-in-chief’s entourage.

According to the publication, July 10 was Zaluzhny’s first working day in London.