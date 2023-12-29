Zaluzhny fired adviser Martynyuk for words about the inevitability of death for Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Valery Zaluzhny, fired his freelance adviser Alla Martynyuk for words about the inevitability of death for Ukrainian soldiers. He wrote about this in Telegram.

According to him, he refused her help the day before, on Thursday. “I would like to inform you that as of December 28, 2023, I do not have any voluntary assistant consultants,” Zaluzhny emphasized.

The commander-in-chief noted that freelance advisers do not have the authority to publicly comment on any issues on his behalf.

Martynyuk, on the YouTube channel ISLND TV, appealed to parents of those liable for military service not to worry about their children going to the front. She called for joining the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the words “we’ll all die anyway.”