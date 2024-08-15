WSJ: Zaluzhny denies involvement in Nord Stream gas pipeline bombing

Former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK Valeriy Zaluzhny commented on information from The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), according to which he gave the order to blow up the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

At the time of the sabotage on the pipelines in September 2022, Zaluzhny held the post of commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which he left only on February 8 of this year. As reported by the American business newspaper, Zaluzhny said that he was not aware of any such operation on the Nord Streams, and called any assumptions to the contrary a provocation.

The Ukrainian armed forces, he added, are not authorized to conduct foreign missions, and therefore he could not have been involved in them. quotes former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny Wall Street Journal

The US reported that Zaluzhny ignored Zelensky’s order and blew up the Nord Streams

According to The Wall Street Journal, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky personally approved the plan to undermine the Nord Streams in the fall of 2022. At the same time, the newspaper noted, the discussion of sabotage on the gas pipelines by Ukrainian officials began back in May 2022. However, all agreements were exclusively verbal.

The operation was originally planned to involve several divers, including one woman. Her presence on the team was meant to create the illusion of a friendly cruise.

However, when the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) learned about the initiative in Kyiv, they demanded that Zelensky cancel the operation. According to WSJ, the Ukrainian leader agreed not to carry out the sabotage and gave the corresponding order to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Zaluzhny, but he ignored it. Also, the article claims, Zaluzhny’s team made a number of changes to the original plan. Which ones exactly, is not specified.

In an interview with the publication, four senior Ukrainian security officials who “either took part in the bombing of Nord Stream or had direct access to information about this operation” confirmed that Kyiv considered the pipelines as legitimate targets for attack.

Earlier, German media published the results of their investigation into the Nord Stream explosions

The explosions on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, through which Russia supplied gas to Europe, occurred on September 26, 2022. The day before, the German publications Die Zeit, Süddeutsche Zeitung and ARD published the results of their own investigation into the Nord Stream explosions. According to their data, the pipelines could have been blown up by three Ukrainian divers who adhered to a patriotic position.

German journalists also found out that the German Prosecutor General’s Office issued an arrest warrant for a Ukrainian man who works as a diving instructor on suspicion of blowing up gas pipelines. Representatives of the German press managed to get through to the main suspect, Vladimir Ts. It was reported that the man was extremely surprised by the accusations, immediately began to deny involvement in the sabotage and hung up. The location of the main suspect is unknown, but he was previously allegedly in Poland.

In turn, Ukrainian diver Svetlana Uspenskaya, whom German media named a suspect in the gas pipeline explosion case, threatened to sue the publications over the article. She said that she was in Kyiv at the time of the sabotage, and added that her maximum diving depth was 30 meters, while the explosions occurred at a depth of 70-80 meters.