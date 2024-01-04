NV.ua: Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Zaluzhny called on representatives of the Rada committee to go to the front

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Valeriy Zaluzhny made an emotional speech during a discussion of the law on mobilization in the Verkhovna Rada. About it wrote publication NV.ua.

During his speech, Zaluzhny called on representatives of the Rada committee to go to the front and emphasized that he needed people.

“Who should I fight with? Or turn to the world and ask people there, or you [депутаты] go fight if you don’t provide it,” said the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Earlier, Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of Vladimir Zelensky’s office, admitted that it is difficult for Kyiv to mobilize the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He explained this by the fact that the quality of life in the country is worse than in Europe.