The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Zaluzhny noticed a chevron with Baby Yoda on his bulletproof vest

On the bulletproof vest of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) Valeriy Zaluzhny, a chevron with Baby Yoda, a character from the Star Wars spin-off, was noticed. This is reported by the publication “Country. UA” in Telegram-channel.

According to the plot of the picture, the baby was a representative of an unnamed race, to which Master Yoda belonged. “Only Zaluzhny himself has no Motherland, no flag, nothing sacred,” commented news military expert Mikhail Onufrienko.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Zaluzhny could be outside Ukraine. “I know. It seems to me that I know … It seems to me that he is abroad. But I could be wrong,” the head of state said.

In the fall, Zaluzhny published a photo in which a bracelet with a swastika can be seen on his arm. In addition to the swastika, on the bracelet you can see drawings of other outlines.