The Zalgiris Kaunas-Red Star match of day 24 of the regular phase of the Euroleague, scheduled for this Thursday, February 4, has been suspended at the request of the Serbian team due to the appearance of multiple positive cases for coronavirus in its squad.

In accordance with the regulations established as a result of COVID-19, each match can be rescheduled or relocated up to three times, if dates are availableTherefore, the Euroleague must now seek a new day in accordance with the two teams that will be announced soon, those responsible for the top continental competition reported in a statement.

This is the second game of this day 24 that will not be played because Maccabi-Khimki was previously suspended, also scheduled for Thursday 4, due to Israel’s government restrictions due to the pandemic, which prevent the Russian team from traveling to Tel Aviv. The Israeli authorities took exceptional flight restriction measures on Sunday, January 24, which are still in force.