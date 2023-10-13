Fabrizio Corona doesn’t stop. After mentioning the names of Zaniolo, Tonali and Fagioli in the context of the betting investigation, through his website Dillingernews has revealed a fourth name: it would be, again according to the former king of the paparazzi, Nicola Zalewski, Roma’s Polish winger.

attendance

—

Born in Tivoli in 2001, raised in Italy but of Polish nationality due to his parents, this year Zalewski has played six games (four in the league and two in the Europa League). In the last three games he remained on the bench. He has 12 matches with the Polish national team.