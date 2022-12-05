The Giallorossi, who has just been excluded from the World Cup in Qatar, decides to give up a few days of vacation and join his teammates in training camp

Ten days off, then back to work. In Portugal where the second preparation of a so far not very exciting season awaits him. Nicholas Zalewski, fresh from elimination al World with her Polandhas decided to give up a couple of days off to be ready at the airport Algarve. It will be with him too Come on while Dybala And Rui Patricio they will join their comrades who are now back a trigory after Christmas saw that Argentina And Portugal i’m still running in Qatar.