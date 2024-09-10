Mexico City.– Former Minister Arturo Zaldívar said he was confident that “things will go well” for the 4T and that the judicial reform will be approved tomorrow by the Senate.

“I think that will be tested tomorrow,” he said after participating in a meeting with President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum and members of the next cabinet.

-Is there a plan B in case that is not the case?, he was asked in a brief interview outside a hotel located in the south of the city. “We will wait for the vote and then we can talk,” Zaldívar replied.

“Let’s wait and see what happens tomorrow. We are confident that things seem to be going well, but we will have to wait for the vote.”

Zaldívar did not want to comment on the statements of the President of the Court, Norma Piña, who said that the “demolition” of the Judicial Branch is not the way forward. “At this moment I am not going to talk about that, we have to wait for tomorrow’s vote,” stressed the next coordinator of Politics and Government of the Presidency.