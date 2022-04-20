THE VERSION IS OUT in the last hours of the Ministry of the Interior: Alejandro Gertz Manero he would have agreed to hand in his resignation to the Attorney General’s Office (FGR).

The controversial official would be in the post until the end of the month and would go to some country as consul. In exchange, he would have asked for patrimonial and political immunity: that they do not mess with his properties and forget about him.

But do we take for good the sayings of Adam Augusto Lopezwhom the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador entrusted him to operate the vote of the ministers in favor of the constitutionality of his Law of the Electricity Industry and to whom he also asked him to get enough votes from the opposition to pass his energy reform?

In both cases, the former governor of Tabasco was left to owe the tenant of the National Palace, who once again entrusted him with another responsibility: to operate the exit of Gertz Manero, who, supposedly, agreed to leave.

But beyond the fact that the prosecutor keeps his word, what is a fact is that it is already unsustainable, both because of the scant results it has given in matters of importance for security and law enforcement, and because of the animosity it provokes in the cabinet.

Nobody wants him: he is at odds with the Secretary of the Navy, Jose Rafael Ojeda; The Secretary of Defense does not see it well, Luis Cresencio Sandoval; neither does the secretary of Citizen Security swallow it, Rosa Icela Rodrigueznot even Adam Augustus himself.

This, the Secretary of the Interior, and even the head of Government of the CdMx, claudia sheinbaumThey also lost confidence. And it is that in both cases he opened investigation folders for them.

The versions that come out of the Covián Palace point to the minister president of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), Arturo Zaldivaras the eventual new Attorney General of the Republic.

The jurist would have to resign now and take over the FGR as head of the office for the next two years. Only in this way would he save the legal prohibition that exists to assume the position as a holder.

It is a move by several bands that López Obrador would be making: he takes off Gertz’s burden and leaves in his place for the remainder of his six-year term someone who has shown him loyalty and certainty that he will never act against him.

At the same time, Zaldívar opens the deck eight months in advance so that the president appoints another minister, the fourth in three years, of his complete confidence.

Two years after the assignment of the office, already in the final stretch of his government, López Obrador will be able to formally appoint Zaldívar Lelo de Larrea as head of the Prosecutor’s Office, who from then on will have a period of nine years ahead of him.

With this movement, the Tabascan will not only shield his government, but it would be enough to shield that of his substitute, of course, if Morena manages to retain the Presidency from 2024.

ANOTHER ORDER FOR the much-cited Secretary of the Interior is to find a buyer for Radiopolis, given the withdrawal of Grupo Prisa. The Spanish company is in the final stage of a definitive agreement with Grupo Coral, of Miguel Aleman Magnani. to the consortium of Joseph Oughourian what interests him is to get rid of the litigation payment, which is around 20 million dollars. Once settled, the Iberians would be able to transfer their 50% stake to a third party. That’s where the trades of Adam Augusto Lopez they would go into action once again: convincing a third party to take control. The secretary is herding more than one broadcaster to take over the group.

JAVIER MAY FOLLOWS looking even under the stones supposed frauds of his predecessor Rogelio Jimenez Pons in the Mayan Train project. Regardless of the fact that he has already fired more than 100 workers, does not receive any tourist businessmen from Cancun and has stopped the already slow progress of construction, the new director of Fonatur has just canceled the sale of another 50 hectares in Baja California Sur. The buyer was Grupo Salinas, of Ricardo Salinas, which planned to do the Golden Beach Loreto real estate development. The operation had been settled on February 25 last. But then came May and his phobias.

FINALLY, ALPHA SUPPLIERS was the winner of the Observatory station that was put out to tender by the CdMx government, which heads claudia sheinbaum. We refer to one of the final components of the Mexico-Toluca Interurban Train, flagship project of Henry Pena. The group of Joseph Abed He took it after offering one thousand 574 million pesos, the second lowest proposal of the five received by the Ministry of Works and Services, in charge of Jesús Esteva. They stayed on the way Gami, from Manuel Munozcano; jaguar, of Moses Zecua; Prodemex, of Olegario Vazquez Aldirand San Cayetano, of Carlos Eduardo Luna Mora.

CFE DISTRIBUTION, WHICH directs William Nevares, is already preparing the annual purchase of electricity meters. Now the company that commands Manuel Bartlett It is going for another three million meters and its main challenge will be to acquire them even more discounted than last year. And it is that in the last 12 months these devices have become 40% more expensive because the costs of chips, steel, copper and plastic, which represent around 50% of their cost, have also gone through the roof. This contest can be around 2 thousand 500 million pesos. IUSA, Conymed, Waison and Electrometer competed in 2021. They will meet again.

AZTEC TV And Estrella Media announced a partnership for the creation of content and programming in Spanish for the United States and Mexico. The goal will be to jointly bring more than 600 hours of original programs to large audiences in these countries. This alliance is the result of the boost to the innovative capacity of TV Azteca and the vision of the future that drives Benjamin Salinas, Vice Chairman of the Board of Grupo Salinas. Estrella Media is one of the largest producers of Spanish-language video and audio content in the United States for multi-platform distribution around the world.