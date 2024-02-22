Commissioned by Claudia Sheinbaum to put together a four-year project to reform the Judicial Branch (because she now says that the Branch she headed represents a system “of injustice”), Arturo Zaldivar was exhibited yesterday by the president Lopez Obrador as his undercover agent who intimidated judges to impose sentences. It is not the first time that he has mentioned it: he already said that, when he was campaigning, the then head of the Supreme Court He told him to count on him, since he sympathized with his movement.

Regarding the decision of the judge who ordered the release of Emilio Lozoya So that he can navigate his process in limited freedom, he was asked:

–Does the fact that Minister Norma Piña is present have an impact? If Zaldívar had been there, could something have been done…?

“Yes Yes Yes! –he responded–, and in many other cases. If Zaldívar had been there, it would be difficult for the accounts of his wife to be unfrozen. Garcia Luna (…). When these events occurred and Zaldívar was there, we talked to him and he could, respectful of the autonomy of the judges but thinking about the general interest, thinking about justice, about protecting citizens from crime, talk to the judge and I told him: 'be careful with this if the investigation goes wrong', because the Public Ministry, instead of stating that the person was detained at 9:00 in the morning, found (sic) that he was detained at 11:00, and with that fact he could dictate freedom (…). When Minister Zaldívar was president of the Court there was more modesty. Even when there was a matter of this type (that of Lozoya), we, respectfully, intervened…”

The infamous imprisonment of former prosecutor Jesús Murillo Karam is enough to infer that Zaldívar served him well.

Upon receiving his certificate of president-elect on August 8, 2018, López Obrador made this commitment:

“As far as I am concerned, in my capacity as head of the federal Executive, I will act with rectitude and with respect for the powers and sovereignty of the other legally constituted powers; I offer to you, ladies and gentlemen, magistrates, as well as to the rest of the Judiciary, to the legislators and to all the members of the autonomous entities of the State, that I will not interfere in any way in the resolutions that only concern you. In the new government, the President of the Republic will not have homing pigeons or threatening hawks; No authority in charge of dispensing justice will be subject to pressure or illegitimate requests when they are working on the analysis, preparation or execution of their rulings and there will be absolute respect for their verdicts. The Executive will no longer be the power of the powers nor will it seek to subjugate others. Each person will act within their sphere of competence and the sum of respectful and independent work will strengthen the Republic and the Democratic State of Law will move from ideal to reality.”

Obviously, he betrayed his word.