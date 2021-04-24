Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Arturo Zaldívar, during an institutional act. Presidency / CUARTOSCURO

Arturo Zaldívar has a doubly unique profile as president of the Mexican Supreme Court of Justice. First, because he has reached the top of the judiciary without being a career judge, but through a successful career as a lawyer in the private sector. Second, because during his time as minister, he broke with another unwritten rule by supporting a handful of sentences that contravened the interests of the PAN government of Felipe Calderón, which had promoted him to office. This prestigious lawyer now embodies a new turning point in the history of the highest court: the unusual extension of his mandate, just approved this Friday by the majority of Morena in Parliament. An unprecedented reform accused of skipping the Constitution and invading judicial independence that, even more paradoxically, will most likely risk its viability in the hands of Zaldívar himself.

The reform, carried out expressly and with little room for maneuver on the part of the opposition, has placed the magistrate at the center of the hurricane during the last week. Jurists and civil organizations have harshly criticized him for bowing, for the moment, to Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s invectives against the Judiciary, pointing to a dangerous transmission belt between the President of the Supreme Court and the ideological agenda of the party in power.

Criticism, in any case, did not always run in the same direction. For more than two decades, Zaldívar (Queretaro, 61 years old) was building enormous prestige as one of the best litigants in the country. His specialty was a very specific area: the amparo trial. The Mexican procedural route for the protection of fundamental rights before the Administration. A very technical and expensive resource. Among the clients of his firm, Zaldívar Lelo de Larrea y Asociados, were large Mexican and international companies and banks. Professional ties that, despite his progressive turn in recent years, caused suspicion within Morena and the environment of the left when his name began to sound at the end of 2018 as a candidate to preside over the Supreme Court.

His entry into the Supreme Court did not come precisely from the hand of progressivism. In January 2010, after the retirement of Minister Genaro Góngora Pimentel, President Felipe Calderón appointed Zaldívar as his replacement. Before the election was made public, the still lawyer received on several occasions two heavyweights of the PAN government in his office: Senator Germán Martínez, who would ultimately lead the process of the appointment in the Senate, and Roberto Gil, private secretary of the president. “They wanted to ensure a certain loyalty and confirm their ideological position on some key issues to clear up suspicions about their possible leftist overtones,” says a lawyer close to Zaldívar at that time.

Distance from PAN

The rapprochement of the current president of the Supreme Court with the PAN begins in the eighties during his stage as a student at the Escuela Libre de Derecho, a prestigious study center, hotbed of PAN cadres, such as Calderón himself or his future Secretary of the Interior, Fernando Gómez -Mont, with whom Zaldívar wove a good personal relationship. However, the harmony with the Mexican right was broken after the first decisions of the minister within the court. Zaldívar took sides in several sentences against the interests of the PAN government. For example, the demand for responsibilities in the fire of the ABC nursery, where one of the owners was a relative of the president, or the release of Florence Cassez, a case that escalated to diplomatic conflict after the arrest of the French citizen produced by a chain of blatant irregularities.

“There begins his progressive turn. Or rather a guarantor of fundamental rights, as he had done during his career as a lawyer ”, points out Javier Martín Reyes, professor at CIDE and specialist in constitutional law. In 2019, already as president of the high court, Zaldívar acknowledged that at that time he received pressure directly from President Calderón. “In addition to his technique, he has always been a magistrate who has been characterized by not being afraid to say no to the government in power. But he had a very difficult time to be president of the Court, “adds the professor of constitutional law.

Zaldívar has already launched a first attempt to conquer the throne of the judiciary. It was in 2015, still during the PRI administration of Enrique Peña Nieto. After an interminable vote among the court ministers, resistance from career judges and former PRI state officials placed as ministers by Peña Nieto ruined the candidacy of a non-alienated profile. The second chance came hand in hand with the overwhelming victory of Morena in 2018. The campaign in his favor did not only come from the hands of the new government. Hugo Concha Cantú, researcher at the UNAM Legal Research Institute and Zaldívar’s partner during his time as a professor at the Mexican university, recalls that Televisa launched a monographic program on the then candidate: “They invited us to different jurists to comment on sentences in the that Zaldívar had participated. It was an attempt to reform his image as a progressive judge ”.

His aura as a technical, rigorous and dialogue jurist, with one foot in professional offices and the other in academia, has been resented by episodes such as the invitation in November of last year by President López Obrador to one of his morning conferences to stage the signing of the bill for the constitutional reform of the judiciary, promoted and drawn up from the head of the high court with the consent of the Government. “It is true that the magistrates do not have the power to present parliamentary initiatives. But we have never seen such a level of collaboration between the Judicial Power and the Executive ”, says CIDE professor Martín Reyes.

The experts consulted for this profile do not doubt that Zaldívar came to the Supreme Court with the will to renew the judicial apparatus, an opaque institution with significant deficiencies in terms of accountability. But at the same time they underline its drift increasingly closer to the ambitions of the project by the Government, which aims to outline a more favorable Judicial Power, which eventually does not mean a brake on its reforms. “Since 2019, both he and Senator Monreal have launched a campaign against the luxury and opulence of the judges,” adds UNAM researcher Cocha Cantú.

The judicial reform, in any case, has been branded by lawyers and experts as balanced. Zaldívar’s work would have stopped Morena’s attempts at political cooptation, which appeared in the first drafts, but at the cost of concentrating power even more in the Council of the Judiciary, the governing body of the judges, and the government itself. Cut. Both institutions chaired by Zaldívar, who finished his post next year. Now, after the vote in parliament, the new deadline is until 2024, the same year that Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s six-year term ends.

A scenario that has yet to be validated by the highest court, which will receive an appeal of unconstitutionality that has already been announced by the opposition in the near future. Zaldívar has already advanced that he will excuse himself from the discussion on the matter due to conflict of interest, but he has not ruled out his final participation. It will be, in that case, his last bullet to escape the ideological war of López Obrador in which he has been trapped for all this week.

