Zlatan Ibrahimovic He had an emotional farewell to Milan, the club that welcomed him in recent years and where he is considered an idol. But also, he said goodbye to football, as he took the opportunity to announce his retirement.

A packed stadium brought together the Milan fans to bid farewell to the Swede. Zlatan, dressed in black, appeared on the court and could not hide his emotion, even a few tears escaped his eyes as he gave a farewell speech and received applause and choruses.

“Ibrahimovic, Ibrahimovic”chanted the fans in a stadium about to be flooded with so many tears.

“I’m a milanista for life,” said Zlatan. And he finished off: Forza Milan, arrivederci “.

Withdrawal

It was previously announced that Ibrahimovic would leave AC Milan at the end of the season, following the Rossoneri’s last game against Hellas Verona in Serie A.

But he surprised by announcing his retirement from football, world news, as it is one of the icons of this sport today.

The emotion of Zlatan Ibrahimovic when seeing the mosaic that the AC Milan fans showed to see him off. This is how they said goodbye to his football God at San Siro. GOODBYE. pic.twitter.com/85Y7RSrc1y – Undefeated (@InvictosSomos) June 4, 2023

an idol is removed

Ibrahimovic was one of the keys in Milan’s rise to the top of Italian football after returning to the club as a free agent at the end of 2019, helping the club return to the top of the table and even win the Scudetto last season. .

However, in recent months he has hardly been available to coach Stefano Pioli due to physical problems, after recovering in February from surgery on his left knee in May.

The 41-year-old has only started one game for Milan this season, the 3-1 win against Udinese in March, in which he became the oldest goalscorer in Serie A history.

In the warm-up for a game in April, he injured his right calf, which kept him off the pitch for the rest of the season. Ibrahimovic also won the Scudetto with Milan in 2011, the last championship won by the Rossoneri until the one achieved on the final day of last season.

