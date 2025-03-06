The fashion platform on-line And German Lifestyle Zalando obtained in 2024 a net income of 251.1 million euros, raising its benefit by 200% compared to the 83 million achieved in the previous year.

The adjusted benefit of the group also experienced a strong increase of 46% to 511 million, above the 350 million of the previous year. On the other hand, the adjusted EBIT margin increased from 3.5% from 2023 to 4.8%, supported by strong operational efficiency and A gross margin of the significantly higher B2C business, which experienced an interannual increase of more than 2 percentage points to 43.5%.

In this record exercise, the German group, which premiered last year a new business strategy, raised its active customer base until reaching a historical maximum of 51.8 million users at the end of 2024, 4.5% more than the previous year and that made a total of 251 million orders.

The new company approach, based on the development of its B2C areas with sales of recognized brands of life and fashion and B2B style through expansion agreements on-line and logistics services for teaching, resulted in A 4.5% increase in the volume of goods marketed and exceed a value of 15,296 million euros. The business branch aimed at the final public of Zalando achieved an adjusted benefit of 488.7 million euros, while the provision of services to brands reported 22.8 million.

According to the company’s co-cement, Robert Gentz, «Our ecosystem strategy advances at a good pace and is our new Northern Star. It has already contributed to a solid financial performance in 2024, and now we accelerate our execution efforts and invest to capture future growth ». In our B2C growth vector, we are deploying our updated loyalty program, expanding our lifestyle offers in areas such as sport, and inspiring customers through exciting content integrations. In B2B, we are almost doubling the markets in whichSy offering more advanced software and logistics solutions to serve the websites and apps of brands and retailers ».

Forecasts for 2025

After these results, the company In 2025 The company expects to increase the sales volume by 4% and 9% income and that the adjusted EBIT reaches a level of between 530 and 590 million euros. In this Zalando forecast it does not take into account the effects of the planned acquisition of the About You platform, based in Hamburg.

For her part, the general director of Zalando for Italy and Spain, Eloisa Siclari, recalls that “2024 was also a key year for Zalando in Spain. We reinforced our commitment to the local market through initiatives focused on innovation, inspiration and quality. I want to highlight especially the capsule collection ‘La Verbena del Palomo’, created jointly with the designer Alejandro Palomo through his brand, Palomo Spain, as an example of our commitment to local talent. An area that we will continue prioritizing in 2025 “.

Also, Siclari points out that “2024 was also the year in which we launched the new version of our “Plus” loyalty program, being Spain the first country in which we made it available to our clients. Facing 2025, our commitment to the country is further reinforced: we will continue to focus on collaboration with Spanish brands, both for the Spanish and international market, as well as to offer our clients a unique experience that combines inspiration, entertainment and a multicategory offer based on quality. “