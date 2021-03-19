Zalando has 38 million active users. SANTI BURGOS

When COVID-19 locked millions of people in their homes across Europe, Zalando’s figures suffered. The online fashion platform closed in the red in the first quarter of 2020 and was shielded with a savings plan for what could happen. But once the initial uncertainty was overcome, in a difficult year for the sector, it returned to the path of growth exceeding its own expectations: it had a turnover of 8,000 million euros, 23% more than in 2019, and recorded profits of 226 million, compared to the almost 100 from the previous year. These good results have paid off on the stock market. In the last year, Zalando’s shares have appreciated 198% and its capitalization has already reached 23,000 million euros.

The German digital clothing store has proposed to capture 10% of the European market in the long term and to achieve this, it is betting, among other measures, on geographical expansion, improving the customer experience, technology and sustainability. “The pandemic has accelerated the transition from offline [tiendas físicas] to the on-line and this has been one of the key factors in our growth ”, Riccardo Vola, Zalando’s director for southern Europe, comments by email. “Between the second and third quarters of 2020 we added more than three million new customers globally,” he adds. Their growth, which has been solid and steady since April, translated into a gross merchandise volume (GMV) of 10.7 billion, 30% more than in 2019. At the same time, they say, they offered solutions to brands to increase liquidity and eliminate excess stocks and launched and expanded the direct-to-consumer business.

The company, which had already been growing at double digits in recent years, was born as a shoe store 13 years ago in Berlin. Today it operates in 17 European countries, has 38 million active users, 12 logistics centers, including one in Spain, which will be joined this year by a thirteenth, employs 14,000 people and has a catalog with 650,000 products. But they want more: throughout 2021 they will start operating in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia, Slovenia and Croatia and in 2022 they plan to add Hungary and Romania to the list.

“2020 has been a year like none,” said Robert Gentz, co-CEO, in a note. “For the next few years, our eyes remain on growth and long-term investments.” One of its objectives is to reach a GMV of 30,000 million in 2025 and to reach 45,000 in the longer term. Vola recognizes that it is an ambitious goal and to achieve it they seek to deepen the relationship with the customer, “offering the best experience with new products and services.” They also want to put “a selection of relevant products” at your fingertips, through partnering with different brands and retailers. “Here, the development of Connected Retail is key,” says the manager.

This is one of the relationship modalities between the company and its associates, which consists of connecting physical stores to the platform. “From single-brand stores, managed by retailers or franchisees, to multi-brand stores, owned by independent retailers,” says Vola. According to the company, this option is also helping businesses outside the digital environment to cope with the effects of the pandemic. They house around 3,000 under this model and hope to reach 6,000 by 2021. So far this year, around 500 new spaces have joined the scheme, C&A among them.

The restrictions and measures derived from the pandemic have also forced other actors in the sector to establish or strengthen their presence on the internet. On whether the general increase in online commerce could jeopardize Zalando’s privileged position, Vola is clear: “We believe that the business we offer to brands is complementary to their own digital strategies.”

With the Partner Program, firms can access Zalando’s customer base in Europe to, for example, enter new international markets at a low cost. “To give an example of two Spanish brands: Desigual is taking advantage of our reach and penetration in the Nordic market. But also more niche brands such as Laagam, which recently became international in four countries, ”says Vola.

It is indisputable that the pandemic has injected customers into online commerce, but will this trend continue once the health crisis is over? “The key challenge is how to retain those customers,” says Vola. And this is where the other pillar of its strategy comes into play, the one that seeks to build deeper relationships with the user.

Second hand

For this they have adopted measures such as the launch of the Second Hand service which, unlike other online markets, is not from customer to customer. In Zalando, a user offers the garment to the company that, if accepted, exchanges it for credit to spend on the platform or donate to the Red Cross or WeForest, treats it and puts it on sale under the same conditions as a new one, including free shipping and return within 100 days.

They have also planned the expansion of the line of beauty products and are betting on technology, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to improve and personalize the user experience. In this sense, they are working on the integration of a body scanning system through the mobile so that the client can see how the garment fits and get the size right, since, since there is no standardized size, this is one of the main reasons for return.

It is impossible, on the other hand, to ignore the environment. “As a company, industry and society we face sustainability problems that cannot be ignored,” says the manager. “We know that we have been part of the problem. Looking to the future, we want to be part of the solution ”. A trend that is also reflected in users. “Today, 40% of our customers buy more sustainable fashion, more than double than in January 2020.” In the long term, it promises to become a competitive advantage in the sector as well.

Zalando has proposed to be carbon neutral and for the year 2023 they plan to have developed a framework with environmental, social, labor and ethical standards that brands that want to be on the platform must comply with. In 2020, sales of more sustainable products accounted for 16% of its GMV, a figure they expect to reach 25% in two years.