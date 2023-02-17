Zakwan Alhalabi (38) from Zwolle is distraught. His mother and two brothers were killed in the earthquakes in Turkey. Only his sister Zulfa (18), who has Down syndrome, survived. He prefers to take her to the Netherlands, because there is no one left to take care of her in Turkey. But that is impossible. “She has no passport and no visa…”
Arjen ten Cate, Francisca Muller
Latest update:
17-02-23, 22:07
