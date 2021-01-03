Fugitive Zakir Naik, known for his controversial statements, has once again supported the demolition of the Hindu temple in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan by spewing venom. Zakir Naik has said that there should not be temples in Islamic countries and if there are temples then they should be demolished. This shameful statement of Zakir Naik, who spewed poison from his mouth, on temples and idol worship is becoming very viral on social media.

Zakir Naik has said that it is forbidden to make any idol in Islam whether it is painting, drawing, or sculpture of a living animal bird or a statue of humans or birds or insects. All this is forbidden in Islam and there is many evidence of this.

To prove his point, Prophet Mohammed said, “When Mohammad returned to the Kaaba, he broke about 360 idols that were in the Kaaba. In the Islamic country, the idol should not be built or if it is, it broke Must go. An idol should not be anywhere in the Islamic country. And if it is somewhere, it should be broken. “

Temple broken in Pakistan

Let us tell you that in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan, a mob led by members of a fundamentalist Islamic party in a Hindu temple has been vandalized. This temple had the tomb of a Hindu religious leader. The Hindu community had obtained permission from the local authorities to renovate the decades-old building of the temple. The mob, led by some local clerics and supporters of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Party (Fazl ur Rehman Group), demolished the old structure as well as new construction work.

Poison has risen against the temple even before

In July last year, Zakir Naik reprimanded the Imran Khan government, saying that he had sinned by allowing the construction of a Krishna temple in Islamabad. He said that according to the Shari’a, it is forbidden for an Islamic nation to pay or donate to a non-Muslim worship house.