Highlights: The controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik once again gave a statement of poisoning.

Zakir Naik has supported the demolition and arson of the Hindu temple in Pakistan

He said that the construction of a Hindu temple in an Islamic country cannot be approved.

Kuala Lumpur

The fugitive Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, who took refuge in Malaysia, has once again made a statement of communal poisoning. Zakir Naik has supported the demolition of the Hindu temple in Pakistan and said that the construction of a Hindu temple in an Islamic country cannot be approved. Naik said that if there is an idol in an Islamic country, it should be destroyed.

According to reports, Zakir Naik said in his latest video, ‘When Mohammad Sahab returned to Kaaba, he broke almost all the 360 ​​idols present in Kaaba. An idol or statue should not be built in an Islamic country and if it is, it should be destroyed. There should not be a statue in an Islamic country and if it is somewhere, it should be destroyed. ‘ This poisonous statement of Zakir Naik has come at a time when a Hindu temple in Pakistan was destroyed and set on fire. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province Chief Minister Mahmud Khan said on Friday that the provincial government will renovate the temple in which the mob set fire after the demolition.

Pakistan: Maulvi Sharif, main accused of sabotage and arson in Hindu temple arrested

Khan said at a function here that the government has issued orders to rebuild the temple. On Wednesday, a cleric led by a cleric ransacked the temple. They were opposing its expansion work. Human rights activists and Hindu community leaders have strongly condemned the attack on the temple in Terry village in Karak district. Taking a pledge to protect the religious places of the minorities in the province, Khan said that the police have arrested many people suspected to be involved in the attack on the temple.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam leader Rehmat Salam Khattak arrested

More than 45 people have been arrested in connection with the attack, most of whom are members of a radical Islamic party. The leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Rahmat Salam Khattak, has also been arrested. On Thursday, Khan’s Special Information Assistant and a spokesman for the provincial government, Kamran Bangash, said that the province’s government had ordered officials to rebuild the damaged temple. Meanwhile, a commission on rights of minorities has visited the spot.

Pakistan: Sabotage, arson, 26 fundamentalist arrests in Hindu temple, Supreme Court in action

The delegation of the commission met members of the local peace committee and members of the Hindu community and condemned the unfortunate incident. Chief Minister Khan assured the commission that strict action will be taken against the culprits involved in the incident. The leader of the Peshawar Hindu community, Sarab Diyal, said that a Hindu religion guru’s samadhi is located in the temple complex and people of the Hindu community visit the samadhi every Thursday. The Hindu community considers the tomb of Shri Paramhans Ji Maharaj sacred. It was built after his death in 1919 at Terry village in Karak district. A controversy started many years ago about the Samadhi.

Fugitive Zakir Naik is living in Malaysia fearing NIA

The National Investigation Agency is investigating the case of Zakir Naik. Zakir Naik has fled from India for fear of investigation and is living in Muslim-majority country Malaysia. Nayak is accused of giving money laundering and hate speeches. His name also figured in the 2016 bomb blasts in Dhaka. Hundreds of people were killed in these blasts. One of the accused involved in these blasts later admitted that Naik’s speeches prompted him to commit this disgusting act.

According to NIA officials, Naik has been living in Malaysia for the past nearly 4 years. His speeches were broadcast on Peace TV in India, which is now banned. The UK and Canada refused him a visa, after which Malaysia granted him permanent citizenship. Its NGO Islamic Research Foundation also held peace conferences in Mumbai between 2007 and 2011. According to the NIA, Naik is also accused of trying to convert people and spreading violence. However Naik has denied all these allegations.