It won’t be Patrick Zaki who will open the new season of Che tempo che fa, the premiere by Fabio Fazio and Luciana Littizzetto on Canale Nove and away from Rai. Discovery confirms that the activist will not be present in the launch episode of the program as announced in recent days. Fabio Fazio explains that they are re-editing the episode in light of current events and the war between Israel and Palestine.

The activist who was supposed to be a guest of Fabio Fazio to present his book Dreams and illusions of freedom (published by Nave di Teseo) will be the protagonist in a subsequent episode. There are those who hypothesize that the postponement of the guest was instead due to the statements expressed on social media by the Egyptian activist regarding the conflict in the territories of Israel and Gaza.